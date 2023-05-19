FREDERICKSBURG — A loaded handgun was recovered from a student Friday at Chancellor Middle School in Spotsylvania, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said another student told a teacher that the boy had been seen with the gun and that it was being carried in a backpack. The teacher relayed the information to school administrators, who contacted a school resource officer.

"Upon immediate action by the school administration and school resource officer, this information was confirmed," Superintendent Mark Taylor wrote in an email to the school community.

The sixth-grade student was in class when the .45-caliber weapon was recovered from the backpack. The juvenile was taken into custody and has charges pending, Skebo said.

Skebo said that at no time did the child make any threats involving the gun. Police were interviewing the child, his parent and others Friday in an attempt to determine where the student got the gun and what, if anything, he planned to do with it.

Police, and Taylor, commended everyone involved in the safe recovery of the weapon, especially the student who reported it.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has a confidential 24/7 tip line for reporting school-related safety concerns, including threats, weapons, drug and substance abuse and bullying.

The number is 540/834-2549.

Adele Uphaus contributed to this report.