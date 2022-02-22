Prep basketball tournament schedule/scores

TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
VACA STATE
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Roanoke Valley Christian at Regents, 5:30 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Christian Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, semifinals
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Christian Heritage-Ridgeview Christian winner vs. Grace Christian-Faith Christian winner
Regents-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Westover Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner
Saturday, championship
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Semifinal winners, TBA
Saturday, consolation
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Semifinal losers, TBA
REGION 5D
Monday, sub-region final
William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51
Wednesday, quarterfinals
L3 Riverside at R1 William Fleming, 6 p.m.
L2 Stone Bridge at S1 Massaponax, 7:30 p.m.
S3 North Stafford at L1 Potomac Falls, 6:30 p.m.
S2 Stafford at R2 Albemarle
Friday, semifinals
Massaponax-Stone Bridge winner vs. William Fleming-Riverside winner, TBA
Albemarle-Stafford winner vs. Potomac Falls-North Stafford winner, TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 George Washington at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Blacksburg at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Friday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Turner Ashby at No. 1 Spotswood
No. 5 Charlottesville at No 4 Heritage
No. 6 Broadway at No. 3 Liberty Christian
No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Wilson Memorial
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Heritage-Charlottesville winner vs. Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner, TBA
Liberty Christian-Broadway winner vs. Wilson Memorial-Fluvanna County, TBA
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56
Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 William Byrd at No. 1 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Tunstall at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Christiansburg No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Abingdon-Tunstall winner vs. Cave Spring-William Byrd winner
Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Northside-Christiansburg winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Saturday, consolation
At higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
REGION 2C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Alleghany at James River, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Floyd County, 6 p.m.
Radford at Nelson County, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At Roanoke College
Dan River-Martinsville winner vs. Radford-Nelson County winner
Floyd County-Chatham winner vs. James River-Alleghany winner
Friday, championship
At Roanoke College
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Wednesday, first round
Tazewell at Union, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Marion, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Graham-John Battle winner, 7 p.m.
Union-Tazewell winner vs. Marion-Ridgeview winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At UVa-Wise
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 1C
Wednesday, first round
M4 Grayson County at P1 Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.
P3 Craig County at M2 Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.
M3 George Wythe at P2 Narrows, 7 p.m.
P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, semifinals
Fort Chiswell-Craig County winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County winner
Narrows-George Wythe winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner
Tuesday, March 1, championship
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1D
Monday, first round
J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35
Tuesday, quarterfinals
J.I. Burton at Northwood
Eastside at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At Lebanon H.S.
Northwood-J.I. Burton winner vs. Honaker-Eastside winner, 7 p.m.
Grundy-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Lebanon winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, championshp
At Lebanon H.S.
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Tuesday, first round
No. 8 Fishburne Military at No. 1 Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Roanoke Catholic at No. 3 Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Miller School, 5 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
Virginia Episcopal-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Blue Ridge-Fishburne Military winner
Hargrave Military-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Miller-North Cross winner
Saturday, championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
VACA STATE
Tuesday, first round
Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Fresta Valley at Temple Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Westover Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Regents at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, semifinals
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Grace-Christian-Timberlake Christian winner vs. Temple-Fresta Valley winner
Blue Ridge Christian-Westover winner vs. Regents-Roanoke Valley winner
Feb, 26, championship
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Semifinal winners, TBA
Saturday, consolation
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Semifinal losers, TBA
REGION 5D
Monday, sub-region final
Patrick Henry 65, Harrisonburg 49
Wednesday, quarterfinal
L3 Stone Bridge at R1 Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
L2 Briar Woods at S1 Massaponax, 6 p.m.
S3 North Stafford at L1 Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
S2 Riverbend at R2 Harrisonburg
Friday, semifinals
Massaponax-Briar Woods winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stone Bridge winner
Harrisonburg-Riverbend winner vs. Woodgrove-North Stafford winner
REGION 4D
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Halifax County at No. 1 E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Pulaski County at No. 2 Louisa County, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Fort Defiance, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Fluvanna County at No. 4 Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Turner Ashby at No. 3 Spotswood, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Wilson Memorial at No. 2 Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Charlottesville-Fluvanna County winner vs. Fort Defiance-Liberty winner
Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner vs. Liberty Christian-Wilson Memorial winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47
Northside 38, Bassett 26
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Abingdon at No. 1 Carroll County, 6 p.m.
No. 5 William Byrd at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Cave Spring at No. 3 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Northside at No. 2 Staunton River, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner vs. Carroll County-Abingdon winner
Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner vs. Staunton River-Northsidewinner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Saturday, consolation
At higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday, quarterfinals
Chatham 73, Dan River 42
Floyd County 73, Patrick County 42
Alleghany 53, Nelson County 34
Radford 59, Glenvar 42
Wednesday, semifinals
At Roanoke College
Alleghany vs. Floyd County, 6 p.m.
Chatham vs. Radford, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, championship
At Roanoke College
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2D
Tuesday, first round
Richlands at Ridgeview
Gate City at Virginia High
Graham at Central-Wise
John Battle at Marion, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Ridgeview-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Gate City winner, 7 p.m.
Central-Wise--Graham winner vs. Marion-John Battle winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At UVa-Wise
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Wednesday, first round
M4 Galax at P1 Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
P2 Narrows at M3 George Wythe, 6 p.m.
M3 Fort Chiswell at P2 Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.
P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 6 p.m.
Saturday, semifinals
At higher seeds
George Wythe-Narrows winner vs. Parry McCluer-Galax winner
Eastern Montgomery-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner
Tuesday, March 1, championship
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday first round
Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Twin Valley-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Grundy
Lebanon at Honaker
Chilhowie at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At Lebanon H.S.
Rural Retreat-Eastside winner vs. J.I. Burton-Grundy winner, 4 p.m.
Honaker-Lebanon winner vs. Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Lebanon H.S.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 North Cross at No. 4 Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 New Covenant at No. 3 Covenant
No. 7 Chatham Hall at No. 2 Virginia Episcopal
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seed
Roanoke Catholic-North Cross winner at No. 1 Miller School
Covenant-New Covenant winner vs. Virginia Episcopal-Chatham Hall winner
Saturday, championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.