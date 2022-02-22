Prep basketball tournament schedule/scores

TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

VACA STATE

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Roanoke Valley Christian at Regents, 5:30 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview Christian at Christian Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Christian Heritage-Ridgeview Christian winner vs. Grace Christian-Faith Christian winner

Regents-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Westover Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner

Saturday, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 5D

Monday, sub-region final

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

Wednesday, quarterfinals

L3 Riverside at R1 William Fleming, 6 p.m.

L2 Stone Bridge at S1 Massaponax, 7:30 p.m.

S3 North Stafford at L1 Potomac Falls, 6:30 p.m.

S2 Stafford at R2 Albemarle

Friday, semifinals

Massaponax-Stone Bridge winner vs. William Fleming-Riverside winner, TBA

Albemarle-Stafford winner vs. Potomac Falls-North Stafford winner, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 George Washington at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Blacksburg at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Friday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Turner Ashby at No. 1 Spotswood

No. 5 Charlottesville at No 4 Heritage

No. 6 Broadway at No. 3 Liberty Christian

No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Wilson Memorial

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Heritage-Charlottesville winner vs. Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner, TBA

Liberty Christian-Broadway winner vs. Wilson Memorial-Fluvanna County, TBA

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 William Byrd at No. 1 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Tunstall at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Christiansburg No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Abingdon-Tunstall winner vs. Cave Spring-William Byrd winner

Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Northside-Christiansburg winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Alleghany at James River, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Floyd County, 6 p.m.

Radford at Nelson County, 6 p.m.

Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

Dan River-Martinsville winner vs. Radford-Nelson County winner

Floyd County-Chatham winner vs. James River-Alleghany winner

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Wednesday, first round

Tazewell at Union, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Marion, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Graham, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Graham-John Battle winner, 7 p.m.

Union-Tazewell winner vs. Marion-Ridgeview winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

M4 Grayson County at P1 Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.

P3 Craig County at M2 Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

M3 George Wythe at P2 Narrows, 7 p.m.

P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

Fort Chiswell-Craig County winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County winner

Narrows-George Wythe winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner

Tuesday, March 1, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1D

Monday, first round

J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35

Tuesday, quarterfinals

J.I. Burton at Northwood

Eastside at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Northwood-J.I. Burton winner vs. Honaker-Eastside winner, 7 p.m.

Grundy-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Lebanon winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championshp

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Tuesday, first round

No. 8 Fishburne Military at No. 1 Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Roanoke Catholic at No. 3 Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Miller School, 5 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

Virginia Episcopal-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Blue Ridge-Fishburne Military winner

Hargrave Military-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Miller-North Cross winner

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Tuesday, first round

Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Fresta Valley at Temple Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Westover Christian at Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Regents at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Grace-Christian-Timberlake Christian winner vs. Temple-Fresta Valley winner

Blue Ridge Christian-Westover winner vs. Regents-Roanoke Valley winner

Feb, 26, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 5D

Monday, sub-region final

Patrick Henry 65, Harrisonburg 49

Wednesday, quarterfinal

L3 Stone Bridge at R1 Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

L2 Briar Woods at S1 Massaponax, 6 p.m.

S3 North Stafford at L1 Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

S2 Riverbend at R2 Harrisonburg

Friday, semifinals

Massaponax-Briar Woods winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stone Bridge winner

Harrisonburg-Riverbend winner vs. Woodgrove-North Stafford winner

REGION 4D

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Halifax County at No. 1 E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Pulaski County at No. 2 Louisa County, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Fort Defiance, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Fluvanna County at No. 4 Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Turner Ashby at No. 3 Spotswood, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Wilson Memorial at No. 2 Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Charlottesville-Fluvanna County winner vs. Fort Defiance-Liberty winner

Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner vs. Liberty Christian-Wilson Memorial winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47

Northside 38, Bassett 26

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Abingdon at No. 1 Carroll County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 William Byrd at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cave Spring at No. 3 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Northside at No. 2 Staunton River, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner vs. Carroll County-Abingdon winner

Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner vs. Staunton River-Northsidewinner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, quarterfinals

Chatham 73, Dan River 42

Floyd County 73, Patrick County 42

Alleghany 53, Nelson County 34

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

Wednesday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

Alleghany vs. Floyd County, 6 p.m.

Chatham vs. Radford, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Tuesday, first round

Richlands at Ridgeview

Gate City at Virginia High

Graham at Central-Wise

John Battle at Marion, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Ridgeview-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Gate City winner, 7 p.m.

Central-Wise--Graham winner vs. Marion-John Battle winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

M4 Galax at P1 Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

P2 Narrows at M3 George Wythe, 6 p.m.

M3 Fort Chiswell at P2 Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, semifinals

At higher seeds

George Wythe-Narrows winner vs. Parry McCluer-Galax winner

Eastern Montgomery-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner

Tuesday, March 1, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Monday first round

Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Twin Valley-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Grundy

Lebanon at Honaker

Chilhowie at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Rural Retreat-Eastside winner vs. J.I. Burton-Grundy winner, 4 p.m.

Honaker-Lebanon winner vs. Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 North Cross at No. 4 Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 New Covenant at No. 3 Covenant

No. 7 Chatham Hall at No. 2 Virginia Episcopal

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seed

Roanoke Catholic-North Cross winner at No. 1 Miller School

Covenant-New Covenant winner vs. Virginia Episcopal-Chatham Hall winner

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.