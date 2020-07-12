Excursion calendar

The Joyful Journey Travel Club is sponsoring the following trips.
Call Julia Greer at (540) 330-7933 for more information and to request registration forms. Payment for trips should be made out to the Joyful Journey Travel Club and mailed to Julia Greer, St. Mark’s UMC, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, VA 24083. All prices include lodging, motorcoach transportation, sight-seeing, taxes and meal gratuities and meals listed.
Amishlands, Pa. to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight and Sound Theater, Aug. 26-28. The cost of $431 (add $99 for a single room) includes two nights’ lodging, two breakfasts, two dinners, S & S Theater, a show at the Magic and Wonder Theater, Kreider Farm tour, visit to Lititz, Sturgis Pretzel Factory, Wilbur Chocolates and Turkey Hill experience.
Niagara Falls-Toronto, Canada Sept. 14-18. $727 (add $239 for a single room).
Ride the Rails of West Va., Oct. 27-29. $429 ( add $169 for a single room).
Wohlfhart Haus Christmas dinner matinee and show. Nov. 11. $42. Limited to the first 42 people to register and pay in full.
We welcome trips organized by schools, clubs, churches and other nonprofits. Send to travel@roanoke.com or call 981-3340