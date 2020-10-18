horoscopes

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say what’s on your mind, and find out where you stand. Taking control of a situation will help you resolve unfinished business. Once you’ve established your position, you can enjoy quality time and make unique plans with someone you love. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a quiet day, free from adversity and those who like to be disruptive. Don’t let uncertainty at home or with someone close to you create an unsavory atmosphere. Rise above, be positive and do what brings you peace of mind. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An unusual opportunity will come your way. Ask questions, and you’ll figure out a way to take advantage of an offer. Teaching something you feel passionate about or spending more time doing something you love is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions hidden from someone who is prying into your affairs. The less information you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. A physical challenge will be stimulating and help you stay fit and looking your best. 3 stars