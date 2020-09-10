Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: FS2, Fremantle at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday): FS1, Essendon at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscan Grand Prix, practice
7 p.m.: NBCSN, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, at Richmond (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Formula One, Tuscan Grand Prix, practice
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN, Tour de France, Stage 13 (shortened rerun at 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)
GOLF
6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round
Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel Digital (streaming), Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Kia at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader
6 p.m.: MASN, Fox Sports 1, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Arizona (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UFC preview
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 245, Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida, at Montville, Conn.
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers
9 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Boston vs. Toronto
NHL
8 p.m.: USA Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders
RUGBY
6 a.m.: FS2 Parramatta at Penrith
1 p.m.: FS2, Hull Kingston at St. Helens
3 p.m.: FS2, Huddersfield at Leeds
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Newcastle at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup
Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open, women’s doubles final
4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals
WNBA
8 p.m.: CBSSN, Chicago vs. Dallas
10 p.m.: CBSSN, Seattle vs. Phoenix
