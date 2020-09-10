 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: FS2, Fremantle at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday): FS1, Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscan Grand Prix, practice

7 p.m.: NBCSN, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, at Richmond (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Formula One, Tuscan Grand Prix, practice

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBCSN, Tour de France, Stage 13 (shortened rerun at 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

GOLF

6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round

Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel Digital (streaming), Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Kia at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader

6 p.m.: MASN, Fox Sports 1, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Arizona (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UFC preview

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 245, Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida, at Montville, Conn.

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers

9 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Boston vs. Toronto

NHL

8 p.m.: USA Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

RUGBY

6 a.m.: FS2 Parramatta at Penrith

1 p.m.: FS2, Hull Kingston at St. Helens

3 p.m.: FS2, Huddersfield at Leeds

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Newcastle at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open, women’s doubles final

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBSSN, Chicago vs. Dallas

10 p.m.: CBSSN, Seattle vs. Phoenix

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

