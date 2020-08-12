Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, qualifying
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 11
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”
Noon: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 BC-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle: Schedule Analysis” (new)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 2 (delayed tape)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, First Round
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, First Round, at Akron, Ohio
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, First Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, at Bandon, Ore.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, at Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, First Round
5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, First Round, at Thomastown, Ireland
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia
5 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: WFXR, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
NBA
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Dallas vs. Phoenix, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, San Antonio vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBCSN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto
5:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBCSN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
9 p.m.: CBSSN, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Atletico Madrid at Leipzig (same-day tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open and Prague Open
5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Los Angeles vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
