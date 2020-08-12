You are the owner of this article.
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, qualifying

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 11

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”

Noon: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 BC-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle: Schedule Analysis” (new)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 2 (delayed tape)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, First Round

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, First Round, at Akron, Ohio

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, First Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, at Bandon, Ore.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, at Bandon, Ore.

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, First Round

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, First Round, at Thomastown, Ireland

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Philadelphia

5 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: WFXR, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

NBA

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Dallas vs. Phoenix, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, San Antonio vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.: NBCSN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Chicago vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBCSN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Calgary vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBSSN, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Atletico Madrid at Leipzig (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open and Prague Open

5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Los Angeles vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

