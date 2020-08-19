You are the owner of this article.
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 20
FISHING

8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, first round, at Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, first round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, first round, at Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, second round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash., live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Detroit at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.: MLBN, N.Y. Mets at Miami

7 p.m.: FS1, Milwaukee at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.: MLBN, Arizona at Oakland

MISCELLANEOUS

6:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Miami vs. Indiana

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Oklahoma City vs. Houston

6 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Orlando vs. Milwaukee

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, NBA Draft Lottery

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “SC Featured: The Return” (new Rocky Bleier documentary)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC SN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders

10:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Dallas vs. Calgary

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: FS2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Cavalry

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBSSN, Chicago vs. New York

10 p.m.: CBSSN, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas

