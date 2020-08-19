Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 20

FISHING
8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, first round, at Newport, United Kingdom
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, first round, at Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, at Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, first round, at Norton, Mass.
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, second round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash., live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Detroit at Chicago White Sox
6 p.m.: MLBN, N.Y. Mets at Miami
7 p.m.: FS1, Milwaukee at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.: MLBN, Arizona at Oakland
MISCELLANEOUS
6:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
NBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Miami vs. Indiana
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Oklahoma City vs. Houston
6 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Orlando vs. Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, NBA Draft Lottery
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “SC Featured: The Return” (new Rocky Bleier documentary)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC SN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders
10:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Dallas vs. Calgary
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.: FS2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Cavalry
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBSSN, Chicago vs. New York
10 p.m.: CBSSN, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!