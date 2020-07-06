BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army vs. Men of Mackey, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Kendo Castaneda vs. Jose Zepeda at Las Vegas (live)
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 10
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tour De France, Stage 11
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tour of California, Stage 7
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, KT at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2016 Arizona-Baltimore game
4 p.m.: MASN, 2010 San Diego-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Miami-Washington game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Carolina Basketball,” six episodes
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ESPN, “E60: The Hero of Goodall Park” (new)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Crystal Palace (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Lecce (live)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Arsenal (live)
TENNIS
8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
