You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Friday Aug. 14, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Friday Aug. 14, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Brisbane at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice, at Barcelona

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 3 (delayed tape)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, second round (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, second round, at Thomastown, Ireland (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at Lotte

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington, conclusion of suspended game

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports UFC Virtual Fight Card

NBA

4:15 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Dallas vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Wellington at Dunedin

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Bayern Munich at Barcelona (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open quarterfinals and Prague Open quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Monaco

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert