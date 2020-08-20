 Skip to main content
TV listings for Friday Aug. 21, 2020
AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Carb Day

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download”

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, KDI Office Technology 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)

CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, second round, at Troon, United Kingdom

8:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Gold (streaming), PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, featured group including Lanto Griffin, at Norton, Mass.

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, second round, at Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, second Round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, at Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Francisco

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 6, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

SOCCER

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League final, Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, at Cologne, Germany

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

