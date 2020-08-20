TV listings for Friday Aug. 21, 2020

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Carb Day

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download”

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, KDI Office Technology 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)

CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, second round, at Troon, United Kingdom

8:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Gold (streaming), PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, featured group including Lanto Griffin, at Norton, Mass.

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, second round, at Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, second Round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, at Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Francisco

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.