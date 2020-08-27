 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Friday Aug. 28, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Friday Aug. 28, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Port Adelaide

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Pitt game

GOLF

7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)

10 p.m.: ESPN, Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Boston

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 FSU-UVa game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Serving The Stripes”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee (possibly)

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston (possibly)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League finals

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers (possibly)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Wests at Penrith

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Connecticut

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington vs. Phoenix

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-FSU game

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert