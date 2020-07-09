You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV listings for Friday July 10, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Friday July 10, 2020

Only $3 for 13 weeks

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Fremantle

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at West Coast

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Quarterfinal, Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, at Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Quarterfinal, Red Scare vs. House of ‘Paign, at Columbus, Ohio

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 14

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Tour de France, Stage 17

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Celebrity Tour, American Century Championship, First Round, at Stateline, Nev.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Lotte

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Christchurch

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Canberra

SOCCER

9 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Seattle vs. San Jose, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

0 comments

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News