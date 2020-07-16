TV listings for Friday July 17, 2020

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, Colorado vs Kansas City, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs W.Va.

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1 ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

