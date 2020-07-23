You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Friday July 24, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, at Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured” rerun

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Pittsburgh game

FISHING

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, Third Round, at Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Second Round, at Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Samsung at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Detroit at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at Oakland

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night preview show

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 42, Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

5 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Oklahoma City vs. Boston, at Reunion, Fla.

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Toronto, at Kissimmee, Fla.

NHL

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference preview show

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference preview show

OLYMPICS

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo”

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Lighting the Olympic Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments”

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday): National Rugby League, Sydney at New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

TENNIS

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE; World TeamTennis match between Orange County and Philadelphia

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

