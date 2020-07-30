You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Friday July 31, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Essendon

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice

FISHING

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, second round

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, at Toledo, Ohio

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, first round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round, at Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2002 Sprite Slam Jam (featuring J.J. Redick and others)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at KT

LACROSSE

Noon: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, championship, at Columbia, Md.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at San Francisco

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Phoenix vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Houston vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Penrith at Manly Warringah

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, Orlando City vs. L.A. FC, at Orlando, Fla.

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, New York vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

