TV listings for Friday Oct, 16, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preliminary Final, Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Speediatrics 150, at Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Lomachenko-Lopez weigh-in, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN, SMU at Tulane

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Houston

FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Championship, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup, second round, at Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Oakland (La.) at Riverdale (La.)

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, St. Thomas More (La.) at Catholic (La.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Kia at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 6, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, at Arlington, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Preliminary Final, Penrith at South Sydney

SOCCER

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at Clemson

SWIMMING

10 a.m.: CBSSN, International Swimming League, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open, Cologne Indoors and Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: MASN, Florida State at Miami

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: MASN, North Carolina at N.C. State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: SECN, Tennessee at Kentucky

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Kansas State

