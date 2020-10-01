TV listings for Friday Oct. 2, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Western at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: USA Network, IndyCar, Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, at Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Virginia-Clemson game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Campbell at Wake Forest
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisiana Tech at BYU
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Virginia
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Louisville
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, second round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Baylor (Tenn.) at McCallie (Tenn.)
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Acadiana (La.) at Lafayette Christian (La.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Riders Up” (new documentary)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Miami at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (if necessary)
10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 3, St. Louis at San Diego (if necessary)
NBA
9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 2, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Qualifying Final, Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Qualifying Final, Parramatta at Melbourne
SOCCER
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Tennessee at Georgia
8 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Miss. State at Mississippi
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, third round
5 a.m. (Saturday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, third round
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Finals, Game 1, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: MASN, Miami at Wake Forest
6 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Baylor
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia
