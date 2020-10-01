 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Friday Oct. 2, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Friday Oct. 2, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Western at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: USA Network, IndyCar, Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, at Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Virginia-Clemson game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Campbell at Wake Forest

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisiana Tech at BYU

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Virginia

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Louisville

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, second round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Baylor (Tenn.) at McCallie (Tenn.)

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Acadiana (La.) at Lafayette Christian (La.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Riders Up” (new documentary)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: WSET, National League Wild Card Series, Game 2, Miami at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 3, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (if necessary)

10 p.m.: ESPN, National League Wild Card Series, Game 3, St. Louis at San Diego (if necessary)

NBA

9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 2, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

RUGBY

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Qualifying Final, Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Qualifying Final, Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Tennessee at Georgia

8 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Miss. State at Mississippi

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, third round

5 a.m. (Saturday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, third round

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, WNBA Finals, Game 1, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: MASN, Miami at Wake Forest

6 p.m.: ESPNU, TCU at Baylor

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert