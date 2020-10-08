 Skip to main content
TV listings for Friday Oct. 9, 2020
AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Georgia Tech

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, PMG Women’s PGA Championship, second round

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, second round

8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dutch Fork (S.C.) at River Bluff (S.C.)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Millard West (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, Houston vs. Oakland, at Los Angeles (if necessary)

7 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Division Series, Game 4, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, semifinal, South Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Orlando at Houston

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Clemson at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Louisville at Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at N.C. State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, women’s doubles semifinals

8:45 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, men’s singles semifinals

11 a.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, French Open, men’s singles semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, French Open, girls singles and doubles championships

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Clemson

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Louisville

7 p.m.: MASN, Boston College at Pittsburgh

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

