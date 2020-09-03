 Skip to main content
TV listings for Friday Sept. 4, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACCN, announcement of ACC preseason media poll and preseason All-ACC team

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 7

GOLF

6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Kentucky Oaks

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, doubleheader

4 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta, doubleheader

5 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Miami at Tampa Bay

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview (same-day tape)

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, RedBud National, at Buchanan, Mich. (same-day tape)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Toronto vs. Boston

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers

NHL

TBA: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 7, Dallas vs. Colorado

TBA: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 7, Vegas vs. Vancouver (if necessary)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at South Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Austria vs. Norway

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round

6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round

7 p.m. ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Brussels

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Brussels (same-day tape)

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago vs. Washington

