TV listings for Monday Aug. 24, 2020
GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Ozark National, first round, at Hollister, Mo.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, game to be announced

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago Cubs at Detroit

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at Arizona

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A Angels at Houston (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), "The Dan Patrick Show" (Peacock debut)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Indiana vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Fantasy Football Draft (live)

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Dallas vs. Colorado, at Edmonton

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Stockholm, Sweden (taped Sunday)

