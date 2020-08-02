TV listings for Monday Aug. 3, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-North Carolina
GOLF
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Channel Live from the PGA Championship”
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, LG at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
9 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider” (new)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Toronto vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Denver vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Memphis vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, at Toronto
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Winnipeg vs. Calgary, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Washington vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Chicago vs. Edmonton, at Edmonton
SOCCER
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC women’s championship, Virginia-North Carolina
SOFTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open
