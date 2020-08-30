TV listings for Monday Aug. 31, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Fox Sports 1, Adelaide at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Advanced Gas Distributors Inc. 200, at Winchester, N.H. (taped Sunday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC" (return)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, game to be announced
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, San Diego at Colorado
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Dallas vs. Colorado, at Edmonton
SOCCER
5 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League preview
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan, at Rosemont, Ill.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Wagner vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open: first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!