You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV listings for Monday July 13, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Monday July 13, 2020

Only $3 for 13 weeks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech game

3 p.m.: SEC Network, “The Paul Finebaum Show,” return of live show

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Miami

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 18

Noon: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Baltimore combined no-hitter

MISCELLANEOUS

4 p.m.: ESPN, “Jalen & Jacoby,” return of 30-minute show

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Highly Questionable,” return of 30-minute show

5 p.m.: ESPN, “Around the Horn,” return of 30-minute show

5:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Pardon the Interruption,” return of 30-minute show

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington, Golf Channel, “Race and Sports In America: Conversations,” new special with Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and others

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Manchester United

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, OL Reign vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Oklahoma City at Tulsa

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, LA FC vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. Galaxy vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Chanel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament; GVC Eastern European Championship

1 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

0 comments

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News