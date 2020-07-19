TV listings for Monday July 20, 2020

BOWLING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 1, at Jupiter, Fla.
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 2, at Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, UVa-Pitt
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-FSU
CYCLING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, LG at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia (taped Sunday)
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 World Series, Game 7
6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Washington at Baltimore
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels at San Diego
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco at Oakland (delayed tape)
MISCELLANEOUS
8:30 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”
NBA
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (new)
NFL
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Pro Football Talk Live” (return)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. N.Y. City FC, at Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Sheffield
1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-Georgetown
7 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Loudoun United at Hartford
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; World TeamTennis match between Philadelphia and Springfield; World TeamTennis match between Chicago and San Diego; GVC Eastern European Championship
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orange Country, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
