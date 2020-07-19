You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV listings for Monday July 20, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Monday July 20, 2020

Only $3 for 13 weeks

BOWLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 1, at Jupiter, Fla.

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 2, at Jupiter, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, UVa-Pitt

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-FSU

CYCLING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, LG at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia (taped Sunday)

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 World Series, Game 7

6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Washington at Baltimore

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels at San Diego

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco at Oakland (delayed tape)

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

NBA

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (new)

NFL

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Pro Football Talk Live” (return)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. N.Y. City FC, at Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Sheffield

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Loudoun United at Hartford

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; World TeamTennis match between Philadelphia and Springfield; World TeamTennis match between Chicago and San Diego; GVC Eastern European Championship

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orange Country, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News