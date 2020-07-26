You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Monday July 27, 2020
TV listings for Monday July 27, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Geelong at Fremantle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC semifinals, Virginia-Boston College

GOLF

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Feherty” (return of new weekly episodes)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, SK at Hanwha

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Archers, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland

4 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at San Diego

6 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Miami

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Boston

MISCELLANEOUS

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Bet Live” (gambling show returns with new time and name)

NBA

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Preseason, Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, at Reunion, Fla.

5:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Utah vs. Brooklyn, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Capitals intrasquad scrimmage (taped)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Skates & Plates”

SOCCER

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake, at Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Seattle vs. L.A. FC, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. Las Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orlando vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

