BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) vs. Team CP3, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2014 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 1999 Georgia Tech-UVa game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Nebraska-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Pitt-Texas A&M game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 FSU-UNC game
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tour de France, Stage 8
Noon: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Tour de France, Stage 9
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Tour de France, Stage 9
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, LG at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Kansas City game
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Hat Trick Trivia” (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL Top 10: Defensemen” (new)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga relegation playoff, second leg, Werder Bremen at Heidenheim (live)
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Tottenham (live)
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Portland vs. Washington, at Herriman, Utah (taped Sunday)
TENNIS
8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Wimbledon women’s final, Serena-Venus
9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 Wimbledon men’s final, Nadal-Federer
