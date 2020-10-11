TV listings for Monday Oct. 12, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech press conference
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia press conference
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: MASN, Virginia at North Carolina
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 2, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego
8 p.m.: WFXR, National League Championship Series, Game 1, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Chargers at New Orleans
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of St. Petersburg Open and bett1HULKS Indoors
