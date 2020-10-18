TV listings for Monday Oct. 19, 2020

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech weekly press conference
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia weekly press conference
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, LG at KT
NFL
5 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Kansas City at Buffalo (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Dallas
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at West Bromwich
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leeds
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Ostrava Open, European Open and bett1HULKS Championships
