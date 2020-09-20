 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Monday Sept. 21, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Monday Sept. 21, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Houston at Seattle

NFL

8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, New Orleans at Las Vegas (traditional telecast)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, New Orleans at Las Vegas (alternative telecast with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and special guests)

NHL

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Awards Show (Calder, Hart, Norris, Lindsay and Vezina awards)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, at Edmonton

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open singles finals; Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert