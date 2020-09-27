 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday Sept. 28, 2020
BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 1, at Centreville

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 2, at Centreville

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Road Cycling World Championships, women’s time trial, at Imola, Italy (taped)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, SK at NC

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas City at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.: WSLS, Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, 2021 Gold Cup Draw

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, at Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round, at Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round, at Paris

