TV listings for Monday Sept. 28, 2020

BOWLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 1, at Centreville
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 2, at Centreville
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Road Cycling World Championships, women’s time trial, at Imola, Italy (taped)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, SK at NC
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas City at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
NHL
8 p.m.: WSLS, Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, 2021 Gold Cup Draw
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, at Rosemont, Ill.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round, at Paris
5 a.m. (Tuesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round, at Paris
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!