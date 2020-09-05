 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday Sept. 7, 2020
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia-Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Navy

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Lotte at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cleveland

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at San Diego

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 ACC Tournament final, Virginia-North Carolina

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AMA Lucas Oil Motocross, Red Bud National 2, at Buchanan, Mich.

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Czech Republic

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Show vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

