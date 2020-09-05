TV listings for Monday Sept. 7, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia-Pittsburgh
8 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Navy
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta
HORSE RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Lotte at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Washington
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Kansas City at Cleveland
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at San Diego
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 ACC Tournament final, Virginia-North Carolina
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AMA Lucas Oil Motocross, Red Bud National 2, at Buchanan, Mich.
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Scotland at Czech Republic
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Show vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
