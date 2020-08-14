TV listings for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

5 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

NHL

Noon: WSLS, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Carolina, at Toronto

3 p.m.: CNBC, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Colorado vs. Arizona, at Edmonton

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, at Toronto

8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Vegas vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

RUGBY

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Catalans at Wakefield

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Huddlesfield

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Newcastle

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s semifinal, Virginia-Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s final, Virginia-Georgetown

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open, semifinals, at Lexington, Ky.

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, Herculis Meet, at Monaco (taped Friday)

WNBA

Noon: ESPN, Washington vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.: ESPN, Los Angeles vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla

