TV listings for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at West Coast
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at noon)
2 p.m. and 3 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Jam (taped)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 311, at Dover, Del. (prerace coverage starts at 3 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)
BOXING
8 p.m.: WFXR, Welterweights, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Welterweights, Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, at Los Angeles
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games," Real BMX 2020 (new)
FISHING
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair
GOLF
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, third round, at Troon, United Kingdom
Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, third round, at Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Norton, Mass.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Norton, Mass.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, at Arlington, Ohio
3 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, third round, at Newport, United Kingdom (taped Saturday)
HORSE RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: MASN, live races
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Lotte at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington
7 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Houston at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview
5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.: WSLS, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Loretta Lynn's National 2, 250 Moto 2 and 450 Moto 2, at Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
NBA
1 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
3:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, TicketSmarter Invitational, at Salt Lake City
SOCCER
12:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York9 vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
6 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships
WNBA
3 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
WRESTLING
11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!