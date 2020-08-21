TV listings for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, TicketSmarter Invitational, at Salt Lake City

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York9 vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

6 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

WNBA

3 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

WRESTLING

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships

