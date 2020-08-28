 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday Aug. 29, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (pre-race coverage on NBC Sports Network starts at 6 p.m.)

BOXING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Thomas LaManna vs. Brian Mendoza, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA Super Welterweight Championship, Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti; super middleweights, Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Legend of Lamar Jackson”

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, College Football Preview

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 Louisville-Virginia game

9 p.m.: ESPN, FCS Kickoff, Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, at Montgomery, Ala.

CYCLING

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, third round, at Warwickshire, England

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, at Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, at Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN, Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)

6 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at Philadelphia

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Boston

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Anthony Smith vs. Aleksander Rakic, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Mason County, Wash.

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Ironman National, Moto 2, at Crawfordsville, Ind. (delayed tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Stampede at the E, at Guthrie, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Melbourne

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Women’s Community Shield, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, at London

11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Men’s Community Shield, Arsenal vs. Liverpool, at London

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at New England

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Purple vs. Orange, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Blue vs. Gold, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, women’s singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men’s singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles final, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

Noon: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.: WDBJ, Dallas vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

