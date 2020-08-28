TV listings for Saturday Aug. 29, 2020

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Stampede at the E, at Guthrie, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Melbourne

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Women’s Community Shield, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, at London

11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Men’s Community Shield, Arsenal vs. Liverpool, at London

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at New England

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Purple vs. Orange, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Blue vs. Gold, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, women’s singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men’s singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.