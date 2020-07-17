You are the owner of this article.
TV listings for Saturday July 18, 2020
TV listings for Saturday July 18, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Carlton

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring, at Highlands County, Fla.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Pirelli GT4 America Sprint X, at Virginia International Raceway (taped last weekend)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vankor 350, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2, at Newton, Iowa

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, AVP Champions Cup Series, at Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, at Jupiter, Fla.

DRAG RACING

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.: WSLS, Haskell Stakes and United Nations Stakes, at Monmouth Park

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Pittsburgh

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

10 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me,” with Grant Hill, Brandon Marshall and others

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, “Race and Sports Across America: Conversations,” with Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley and others

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, at Abu Dhabi

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Hamilton

SOCCER

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Houston vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (taped Friday)

11 a.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Burnley at Norwich City

1 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Sassuolo at Cagliari

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Portland vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Washington vs. Sky Blue, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. FC vs. L.A. Galaxy, at Orlando, Fla.

SOFTBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Virginia Tech-Oklahoma State game

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament semifinals; Tipsport Elite Trophy; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, “Born to Play”

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Sports Breaking News