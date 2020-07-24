You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TV listings for Saturday July 25, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Saturday July 25, 2020

Only $3 for 13 weeks

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Collingwood

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, e.p.t 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)

5 p.m.: NBC Spots Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 250, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)

BOXING

2 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Heavyweights, Joe Joyce vs. Michael Wallisch, at London (delayed tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

11 a.m. ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 Virginia Tech-Boston College game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Virginia-Clemson

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, James Madison-North Dakota State

FISHING

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, final round, at Northumberland, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, third round, at Blaine, Minn.

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 British Open highlights

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere”

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Seven Days at The Memorial Tournament”

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, third round, at Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Doosan

LACROSSE

4 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Chrome, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: WFXR, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis

4 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, at Abu Dhabi

NBA

Noon: NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Miami vs. Utah, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, L.A Clippers vs. Washington

8 p.m.: WSET, “NBA Restart” preview show

SOCCER

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Orlando City vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Liga MX, Leon at Guadalajara

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Philadelphia vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown; World TeamTennis match between San Diego and Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

Noon: ESPN, Seattle vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News