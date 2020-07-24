TV listings for Saturday July 25, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Collingwood
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, e.p.t 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)
5 p.m.: NBC Spots Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 250, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)
BOXING
2 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Heavyweights, Joe Joyce vs. Michael Wallisch, at London (delayed tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 1995 Florida State-Virginia game
11 a.m. ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 Virginia Tech-Boston College game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Virginia-Clemson
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, James Madison-North Dakota State
FISHING
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, final round, at Northumberland, England
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, third round, at Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 British Open highlights
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere”
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Seven Days at The Memorial Tournament”
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, third round, at Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Doosan
LACROSSE
4 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Chrome, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: WFXR, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis
4 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Washington
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, at Abu Dhabi
NBA
Noon: NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Miami vs. Utah, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, L.A Clippers vs. Washington
8 p.m.: WSET, “NBA Restart” preview show
SOCCER
8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Orlando City vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Liga MX, Leon at Guadalajara
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Philadelphia vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown
2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown; World TeamTennis match between San Diego and Washington
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
Noon: ESPN, Seattle vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
