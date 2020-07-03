AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Adelaide at Fremantle (live)
4 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Hawthorn at GWS (live)
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying (live)
Noon: WSLS, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, at Indianapolis (live)
3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150, at Indianapolis (live; prerace show at 2 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Weathertech 240, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (live)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws, at New Richmond, Wis. (live)
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Jackson vs. Big X, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
5 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Stillwater Stars vs. Brotherly Love, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, War Tampa vs. House of ‘Paign, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
10 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, PrimeTime Players vs. Team CP3, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational, at Oaks, Penn. (live)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit (live)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, “Faldo Formula”
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Course Record with Michael Breed” (new)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit (live)
HOCKEY
3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men”
9 p.m.: ESPN2, “Miracle on Ice at 40”
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, English Oaks and English Derby (live)
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, Metropolitan Handicap and Poker Stakes, at Belmont Park (live)
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.: MASN, 1988 Texas-Baltimore game
2 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Washington-Chicago Cubs game
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1983 Boston-N.Y. Yankees game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2006 Florida-Washington game
10:30 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
1 p.m.: ACC Network, “Serving the Stripes”
1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: ACC Network, retrospectives of the 2015-19 ACC Tournaments
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee” (live)
Noon: ESPN, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, at New York (live)
2 p.m.: “CBS Sports Connected,” new special on Black Lives Matter movement
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
NBA
9 a.m. to midnight: NBC Sports Washington, six 2017 Eastern Conference quarterfinal games, Washington-Atlanta
4 p.m.: WSET, “Backstory: The Decision”
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Wellington (live)
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Manly-Warringah at Newcastle (live)
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canterbury-Bankstown at South Sydney (live)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Norwich City (live)
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United (live)
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Wolverhampton (live)
1:45 p.m.: ESPN2, German Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, at Berlin (live)
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Chelsea (live)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Utah vs. Sky Blue, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 SheBelieves Cup, Japan-USA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “Nine for IX: The ’99ers”
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, Draft Kings All American Team Cup (live)
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Draft Kings All American Team Cup (live)
