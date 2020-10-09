 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday Oct. 10, 2020
AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, qualifying

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, at Concord N.C. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, at Concord N.C.

BOWLING

8 p.m.: WFXR, PBA playoffs, round of 24, at Centreville (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Virginia

Noon: ESPN, Florida at Texas A&M

Noon: ESPN2, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

Noon: WFXR, Texas vs. Oklahoma, at Dallas

Noon: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

12:30 p.m.: MASN, Duke at Syracuse

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, The Citadel at Army

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas Tech at Iowa State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Tennessee at Georgia (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas-San Antonio at BYU

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Boston College

4 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Middle Tennessee State at Florida International

4 p.m.: WFXR, Kansas State at TCU

4 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Navy

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Miami at Clemson

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UTEP at Louisiana Tech

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Florida State at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Marshall at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Charlotte at North Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, second round, at Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, live races

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, NC at LG

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “We Need To Talk”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 248, Michael Page vs. Ross Houston, at Paris

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Indianapolis

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Pala National, at Pala, Calif.

RUGBY

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bristol at Wasps (same-day tape)

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bath at Exeter

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FA Women’s Super League, Manchester United at Tottenham

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UAB at Wake Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of girls singles and doubles championships

9 a.m.: WSLS, French Open, women’s singles final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, French Open, women’s doubles championship

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

