TV listings for Saturday Oct. 17, 2020

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
4 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Truck Series, Clean Harbors 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
BOWLING
6 p.m.: WFXR, PBA playoffs, round of 16, at Centreville (same-day tape)
BOXING
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Lomachenko-Lopez undercard, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: ESPN, WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Lightweight Championship, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez; junior welterweights, Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza; super middleweights, Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
10 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”
10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
Noon: WSET, Clemson at Georgia Tech
Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami
Noon: ESPN, Auburn at South Carolina
Noon: ESPN2, Navy at East Carolina
Noon: ESPNU, Texas State at South Alabama
Noon: WFXR, Kansas at West Virginia
Noon: SEC Network, Kentucky at Tennessee
Noon: MASN, Liberty at Syracuse
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Army at Texas-San Antonio
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Louisville at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Central Florida at Memphis
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.: MASN, Duke at N.C. State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Wake Forest (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at Mississippi State
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Massachusetts at Georgia Southern
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m.: WSET, North Carolina at Florida State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Alabama (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)
DRAG RACING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, at Ennis, Texas (same-day tape)
FISHING
8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Elite Series, at Chickamauga Lake
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Championship, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup, third round, at Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, QIPCO British Champions Day, at Ascot, England
Noon: Fox Sports 1, live races
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series, Game 6, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
8:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 7, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung, at Abu Dhabi
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Nampa, Idaho
RUGBY
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, final, Exeter vs. Racing, at Bristol, England (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City
4 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women’s Soccer League, North Carolina at Orlando
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: WDBJ, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown
