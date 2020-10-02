 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday Oct. 3, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Collingwood at West Coast

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at noon)

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite & Pro2, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, at Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Featherweights, Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC Middleweight Championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko; WBC/WBA/IBF 154-pound Championship, Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

11 a.m.: WWCW (CW5): “Hokies All-Access”

Noon: WSET, Baylor at West Virginia

Noon: ACC Network, N.C. State at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPN, South Carolina at Florida

Noon: ESPN2, Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Noon: ESPNU, East Carolina at Georgia State

Noon: WFXR, TCU at Texas

Noon: SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee

12:30 p.m.: MASN2, UTSA at UAB

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), North Alabama at Liberty

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Abilene Christian at Army

3:30 p.m.: WSET, North Carolina at Boston College

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas A&M at Alabama (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma State at Kansas

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at Southern SMU

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Kansas State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.: MASN, Jacksonville State at Florida State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Kentucky

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Navy at Air Force

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma at Iowa State

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Auburn at Georgia (traditional telecast)

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast telecast)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulsa at Central Florida

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Southern Miss. at North Texas

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Clemson (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

DRAG RACING

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (same-day tape)

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Guntersville

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, third round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, third round, at Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, at Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, The Preakness Stakes, at Baltimore

MARATHON

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, London Marathon

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Thunder Valley National, at Lakewood, Colo. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Elimination Final, Newcastle at South Sydney

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Brighton & Hove at Everton

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Leeds

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City (pregame show at 4 p.,m.)

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Portland at Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, third round

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), French Open, third round

5 a.m. (Sunday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, round of 16

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia

