TV listings for Saturday Sept. 12, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscan Grand Prix, qualifying

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro2 (taped)

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina

Noon: ESPN, Louisiana at Iowa State

Noon: ESPN2, Charlotte at Appalachian State

Noon: WFXR, Arkansas State at Kansas State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Army

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Duke at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Georgia Tech at Florida State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas-San Antonio at Texas State

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Campbell at Georgia Southern

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arkansas State at Kansas State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Austin Peay at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: WFXR, “Tua”

7 p.m.: ESPNU, The Citadel at South Florida

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulane at South Alabama

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Kentucky at Louisville

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Coastal Carolina at Kansas

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: CNBC, Tour de France, Stage 14

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, third round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “One Shot Away”

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, third round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, second round (taped)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Kia at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

6 p.m.: MASN2, Atlanta at Washington

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m.: WFXR, Houston at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 246, Juan Archuleta vs. Patrick Mix

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike

NBA

8:10 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers

NHL

8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference finals. Game 4, Vegas vs. Dallas

RUGBY

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Wigan at Catalans

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, North Queensland at Melbourne

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Fulham

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Leeds United at Liverpool

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “UEFA Champions League: A Season For The Ages”

3 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at West Ham

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women’s Soccer League, Houston at North Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup, semifinals

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women’s final

WNBA

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Washington vs. New York

