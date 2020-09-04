 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Saturday Sept. 5, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA races, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Road Atlanta

Noon: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, General Tire Diamond Nationals, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C. (prerace show at noon)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Road Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle: Season Preview” (new)

11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Kentucky at Marshall

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Middle Tennessee State at Army

3 p.m.: WDBJ, “The Drive To Atlanta”

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “College Football Today”

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 SEC championship game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Boston College

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, SMU at Texas State

8 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas State at Memphis

CYCLING

8 a.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Kentucky Derby, at Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: WFXR, San Diego at Oakland

5 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, doubleheader

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

11:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Houston, Game 2, or Arizona at San Francisco, Game 2 (joined in progress)

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Toronto vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

8 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), 2018 Baltimore-Cleveland game

NHL

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert