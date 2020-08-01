TV listings for Sunday Aug. 2, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Towcester, United Kingdom
Noon: WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at Loudon, N.H. (prerace coverage starts at 2 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, 1999 Virginia-BYU game
8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game
FISHING
Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European TOur, Hero Indian Open, Final Round, at Haryana, India
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, at Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Final Round, at Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
1 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
MISCELLANEOUS
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," with Ish Smith, Renaldo Wynn and Bill Hamid (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," with Mike London, Robert Griffin III and Calais Campbell (new)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)
10 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road Atlanta, Day 2
NBA
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Sacramento vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (taped Thursday)
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games, Milwaukee vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
2 p.m.: USA Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Arizona vs. Nashville, at Edmonton
3 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference Round Robin, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Round Robin, St. Louis vs. Colorado, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto (joined in progress)
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Minnesota vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton
SOCCER
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, men's semifinals
Noon: WDBJ, World TeamTennis Championship, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, men's and women's finals
WNBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, Phoenix vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Dallas vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
