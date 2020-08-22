TV listings for Sunday Aug. 23, 2020

1 p.m.: TBS, Toronto at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

4 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at San Diego

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Styrian Grand Prix,at Spielberg, Austria

NBA

1 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Fantasy Football Marathon begins (live)

NHL

8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Gaming World Championship, U.S. Regional (new)

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

RODEO

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, TicketSmarter Invitational, championship round, at Salt Lake City (taped Saturday)

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, at Lisbon, Portugal