TV listings for Sunday Aug. 9, 2020

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin ePrix II, qualifying
9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, at Silverstone, United Kingdom
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Indy Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped Saturday)
1 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA Indy Nationals, at Indianapolis
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Formula E, Berlin ePrix II, Round 9
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge Sprint Europe, at Misano, Italy (same-day tape)
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sonoma, Calif.
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Nebraska-Virginia Tech game
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech-Kentucky
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game
CORNHOLE
Noon: ESPN2, ACL World Championships, USA Round, Pro Singles Final and Women’s Doubles Final, at Rock Hill, S.C.
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Morning Drive”
10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship, Final Round, at San Francisco
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, Final Round, at Hertfordshire, England
Noon: ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round, at San Francisco
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, at Rockville, Md.
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Faldo Formula”
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC at San Francisco
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship, Final Round, 18th hole, at San Francisco
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, Final Round,at North Plains, Ore.
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship”
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2002 Progressive High School Classic, Oak Hill Academy vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League championship, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington
1 p.m.: TBS, Atlanta at Philadelphia
4 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2007 Virginia Tech-Duke game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Virginia Tech-Wake Forest game
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality” (new)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP Grand Prix, at Ostrovacice, Czech Republic
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AMA MotoAmerica Superbikes, at Wampum, Pa.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Latvia (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Latvia (same-day tape)
NBA
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Round Robin, Boston vs. Washington, at Toronto
3 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference Round Robin, Dallas vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 5, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto
RODEO
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, at Bismarck, N.D.
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game
SURFING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Rumble at the Ranch
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League, Rumble at the Ranch
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open final
WNBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, at Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-Syracuse
