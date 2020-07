TV listings for Sunday July 12, 2020

MEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2007 NCAA tournament, Delaware-Virginia

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: SEC Network, “Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell”

4:30 p.m.: “E60: The Hero of Goodall Park”

NFL

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: WSET, “Peyton’s Places”

NHL

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, reruns of four Capitals games

RODEO

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Toronto vs. D.C., at Orlando, Fla.

9:10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

11 a.m.: ESPN, Serie A, SPAL at Genoa

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Tottenham

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Bologna at Parma

1:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Bournemouth

5 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Pittsburgh at Louisville City

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Washington vs. Houston, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Sporting KC vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, at Orlando, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday): CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown semifinals and final; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE