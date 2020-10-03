TV listings for Sunday Oct. 4, 2020

AUTO RACING
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1, at Indianapolis
2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race coverage starts at 1 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 2, at Indianapolis
BOXING
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Blood, Sweat and Tears: Lomachenko vs. Lopez, Part I” (preview special)
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Liege-Bastogne-Liege (delayed tape)
DRAG RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill.
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, “World of X Games: Real Moto 2020” (taped)
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Red Bull Kenda Tennessee Knockout (taped)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Virginia
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, final round, at North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, at Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, at Paris
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bourbon Stakes, at Lexington, Ky.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: MASN, live races
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM Superbike, Pirelli French Round, Race 2 (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Monday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (delayed tape)
1:30 a.m. (Monday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (delayed tape)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Washington
1 p.m.: WFXR, Arizona at Carolina
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Las Vegas or Indianapolis at Chicago
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Philadelphia at San Francisco
RODEO
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Lincoln, Neb.
RUGBY
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Exeter at Wasps (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Atalanta
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Wolverhampton
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester United
Noon: MASN, College Women, Boston College at Louisville
1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at South Carolina
2:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Aston Villa
3 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Miami at Virginia
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Clemson at Duke
5 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Florida
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women’s Super League, Tottenham at Manchester City (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), French Open, round of 16
5 a.m. (Monday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, round of 16
WNBA
3 p.m.: WSET, WNBA Finals, Game 2, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
