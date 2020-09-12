 Skip to main content
TV listings for Sunday Sept. 13, 2020
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix

1 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (same-day tape)

CYCLING

7 a.m.: CNBC, Tour de France, Stage 15 (rerun at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader

1 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Dodgers

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver

NFL

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Washington Football Kickoff Live”

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at Baltimore

1 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Washington Football Postgame Live”

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at L.A. Rams

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

RODEO

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped Saturday)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at West Bromwich

11:30 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Everton at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women’s Super League, Arsenal at West Ham (taped Saturday)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup, singles and doubles finals

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s singles final

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

WNBA

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York

3 p.m.: WSET, Las Vegas vs. Seattle

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington vs. Atlanta

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

