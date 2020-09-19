 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Sunday Sept. 20, 2020
0 comments

TV listings for Sunday Sept. 20, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Austin, Texas

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Nurburgring, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff: College Football Extra”

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees (rerun at 8 p.m.)

EXTREME SPORTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X: Real Moto 2020” (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open”

8 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round, at Mamaroneck, N.Y.

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round

Noon: WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open”

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Belmont Park

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash., live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash., live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Summer Stakes and Natalma Stakes, at Toronto

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Miami, doubleheader

1 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

4 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at Oakland

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at San Diego

7 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Emilia Romagna, at Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica, at Birmingham, Ala.

NBA

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Denver at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Arizona

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Houston

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Seattle

RODEO

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Des Moines, Iowa

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Napoli at Parma

11 a.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Florida State

1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Leicester City

3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Clemson

3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at Duke

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Italian Open singles semifinals and doubles finals; Internationaux de Strasbourg, first round

4 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, Italian Open singles finals; Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; French Open qualifying

WNBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA semifinals, Game 1, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, WNBA semifinals, Game 1, Minnesota vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

WEIGHTLIFTING

6 p.m.: ESPN2, World’s Ultimate Strongman, Wild Card (taped)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert