TV listings for Sunday Sept. 27, 2020
AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, at Krasnodar Krai, Russia

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, at Zandvoort, Netherlands (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Acura Sports Car Challenge (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, at Centreville

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, at Centreville

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Gatornationals, at Gainesville, Fla.

EXTREME SPORTS

11 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X: Real Street Best Trick 2020” (taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Louisville

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

3 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

3 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “E:60 — Francisco Lindor”

MOTORCYCLES

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Catalunya Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Boston vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Seattle

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at New Orleans

RODEO

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped)

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, semifinal, Toulon at Exeter (taped Saturday)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Spezia

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Sheffield

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City

Noon: SEC Network, College Women, Georgia at Florida

2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at LSU

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Duke

4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Missouri at South Carolina

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round

Noon: WSLS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round

5 a.m. (Monday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round

WEIGHTLIFTING

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Max Atlas Stone World Record Attempt (same-day tape)

WNBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Semifinals, Game 3, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

